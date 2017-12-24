Police chase ends in crash in north Toledo after attempted robbery at Rossford Target

Two men are in custody after an attempted armed robbery and police chase and crash through Rossford and Toledo.

According to Rossford Police, three black males attempted to rob the Target store on U.S. 20 in Rossford.

One of the men allegedly threatened an employee with a gun.

The men then led police on a chase from U.S. 20 to I-75 and onto Toledo city streets where they eventually crashed into a bus stop shelter at Stickney and Erie in north Toledo.

All three suspects fled on foot and two, including the suspect who threatened the Target employee, were captured by police.

It’s unknown if the third suspect is armed.

