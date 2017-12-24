67-year-old man missing from south Toledo

A Waterville man with dementia is missing from South Toledo as of Sunday morning.

Toledo Police say a missing adult alert has been issued statewide for 67-year-old Jeffrey G. Millns, who was last seen at 4217 Parkcliff Ln.

Mr. Millns formerly lived on Michigan Ave. in Waterville.

Mr. Millns is described as weighing 170 lbs. and standing 6’ tall.

“I never thought I’d be looking in a dumpster or behind a dumpster for my brother,” said Nancy Ransom, Jeff Millns’s younger sister.

A family was unable to truly celebrate Christmas as they spent the day searching for their missing brother, who has major medical concerns looming.

This Christmas, they are desperate for help to find him as police lack tips on his location still Monday night.

Jeff Millns is a 67-year-old with has dementia, Parkinson's disease and diabetes. As of Christmas evening, he has been missing for close to 40 hours without medicine or even shoes. His family is desperate to find him as he may be in danger of extreme cold.

Jeff's younger sister, Nancy said he went missing somewhere between 5 and 8 a.m. Sunday from Parkcliffe Memory Care Community in South Toledo.

Nancy said when the staff went to get Jeff for breakfast he wasn't there. They aren't sure exactly what he's wearing or where he would be going, but he used to live in Waterville so his family said that would be familiar to him.

He is about 170 pounds, close to 6 foot tall, has grey hair and is most likely unshaven and disheveled looking.

Jeff’s sister Nancy said their whole family has searched constantly for the past two days and have zero leads and they need your help. They know the cold is coming and believe Jeff is without shoes and may have only a black coat with him.

"My fear is that you are going to look at Jeff and he's going to look like a homeless person because he'll be unshaven, he's going to be barefoot,” said Nancy.“You may even say I'm not getting near that guy at this point, but I would ask you to open your eyes and open your hearts with compassion and if you have to, just pick up your phone and call 911. You know Jeff is not aggressive, he is kind and gentle."

Nancy said Jeff used to own Joe I. Cooper Flower Shop and believes he may have had a delusion he needed to get to work on some holiday projects for his business.

Jeff’s family said he is dearly loved and missed, especially on the holiday known for family time.

“It’s a horrible feeling, you know we got home last night (from searching for Jeff) and I am looking at all the presents under the tree for him… Yeah, we’re all just beside ourselves.”

The family asks if you know anything or see anything that hints to Jeffrey Millns, that you call 9-1-1 or the Toledo Police so they can get him back to his family safe this Christmas.

