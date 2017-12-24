Weekend church cancellations - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Weekend church cancellations

The locations listed below have canceled services for the New Year's Eve weekend due to the weather

  • Enon Valley Presbyterian Church, Findlay - Sunday morning Services are canceled 
  • Fostoria Baptist Church - All services canceled
  • Lewis Ave. Baptist Church - Sunday school buses NOT running
  • Old Fashion Baptist Church, Toledo - Sunday services canceled
  • Pleasant Ridge United Methodist Church, Tiffin - Sunday services canceled
  • Lakewood Church of the Brethren, Millbury - Sunday services canceled
  • Republic Trinity Methodist Church - Sunday services canceled
  • Tedrow United Methodist Church, Wauseon - Sunday services canceled

