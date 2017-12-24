Garage burns to ground, fire crews say it's suspicious

A garage went up in flames and later burned to the ground in north Toledo.

The blaze happened on the 1000 block of Booth Avenue.

Fire crews said the owners of the house saw flames coming from the garage just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

By the time firefighters came to the scene, the garage was destroyed.

The garage was not attached to the house and fortunately, no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown but crews are treating the it as suspicious.

