Last minute shoppers still have options, but time is running out

Some stores are staying open late or all night for those last minute gift-shoppers.

Out at the Franklin Park Mall today it certainly was much busier than usual.

Despite all the hustle and bustle, most shoppers out at the mall today had smiles on their faces, and remembered the reason for the season.

Tim Perry was thrilled to be out at the mall shopping today with his two sons.

"I've got an Army son and a Navy son and they're both home for the holidays so, all this stuff in the bag really doesn't mean anything. I've got my boys home and that's the important thing," said Tim.

Procrastinators don't fear! There were still parking spots available, which is good news for everyone, whether you're just swinging by to pick up an online order, or if you chose today to start your shopping.

Shoppers told us they were comfortably walking around the mall enjoying the decorations.

"We want to make sure we have enough merchandise in our store to support the rush and make sure customers get what they need. So, we do get worried about that but we, like I said, have wonderful associates that always are suggesting great things as a backup," Joy Findley, General Manager of the JC Penney store in Franklin Park Mall.

Stores like JC Penney will be open until midnight on Saturday to help you find the perfect gift even if you're not sure exactly what you're looking for.

Kohls is also now open 24 hours, but those hours stop at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Santa will be putting off his last minute toy making, and is hanging out tomorrow, for those girls and boys who still need a picture with him.

Jenny Pan and Scott Stelma were shopping for last minute gifts, and had other items on the agenda as well.

"We've been talking about getting Santa pictures, but we finally did two days before Christmas," said Stelma.

As temperatures d rop, remember to take it easy out there and allow yourself plenty of extra time, especially with that melted snow turning to ice.

Don't wait until it's too late!

Keep in mind, with more snow on the way, there is also a potential for a white Christmas.



Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.