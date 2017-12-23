St. Francis teacher and music director resigns after complaints raised against him

A St. Francis de Sales High School teacher is resigning according to the school after complaints were raised against him.

According to a press release sent on Saturday night, teacher and musical director Michael Kastner resigned on Thursday after he was suspended pending an investigation.

The school says Mr. Kastner returned after the suspension with specific expectations to be met but resigned after further mutual consideration.

Father Geoff Rose, OSFS, President of the school said in the statement "there is no timetable for determining his replacement but we will work in the best interest of our students in determining the next director.”

