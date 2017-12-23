More Snow for Christmas Eve!

Even more snow is heading our way for Christmas Eve! A Winter Weather Advisory begins 10 AM Sunday and warns of limiting visibility and potentially icy roadways.







Snow chances start to pick up by mid-morning, with everyone in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan seeing at least light snowfall by lunch.











Scattered snow showers will continue through the afternoon and evening causing slick roadways, limited visibility and snow accumulations. Snow will continue to fall through the overnight, slowing down near mid-night.





Snow accumulations will vary slightly, with 1 - 3 possible in SE Michigan, 2 - 3 in Toledo and the north of the turnpike, and 3 - 4 inches starting near Bowling Green down toward Tiffin and Fremont!

So if you were hoping for a white Christmas this year, your chances are looking pretty great!







Just be ready to deal with the cold!



