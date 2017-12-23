New law aims to boost groceries in underserved cities

A new Michigan is aimed at encouraging the development of grocery stores in underserved urban areas.

Legislation signed Thursday by Gov. Rick Snyder expands the definition of property eligible for certain state economic development incentives to include supermarkets, grocery stores, produce markets or delis in downtowns or commercial areas. At least 5 percent of the community revitalization incentives will have to go toward such businesses unless there are insufficient applications.

Snyder says it is important to expand access to fresh, healthier foods. The bill sponsor, Democratic Rep. Andy Schor of Lansing, says more access to grocery stores results in better eating habits for area residents.

