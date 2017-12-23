Fostoria Police hand out gifts instead of tickets to surprised Fostoria residents on Saturday

Officer Clayton Moore with the Fostoria Police Department and Greg Flores, a Fostoria citizen, were on a mission on Saturday: to spread holiday cheer throughout the community, even if it meant giving drivers a little scare first.

Moore and Flores handed out $50 gift cards to drivers they had pulled over, went sledding with kids and handed out gifts from the trunk of the police cruiser, called little ones to wish them a Merry Christmas and even went up to people’s doors to surprise them.

At the same time, the officer gave some good advice to drivers and young people to be safe as they went along their way.

All the action was caught on a series of Facebook live posts which are definitely worth a watch.

Click here to see more.

