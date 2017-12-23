Man taken into custody after standoff situation

A scary situation unraveled earlier this evening in Central Toledo after a man refused to leave his home.

A woman called 911 on her way to the hospital after she says she was hit on the head with an object.

Toledo Police arrived at the home that she left and attempted to make contact with a man who refused to come out of the home.

Police called in the SWAT team and a negotiator but the man eventually came out of the house and surrendered himself to police on the scene.

Police approached the house with guns drawn but the scene ended peacefully. He has been taken into custody.

North Detroit Avenue had to be closed from Lamson Street headed northbound to the roundabout at Cherry and Berdan.

