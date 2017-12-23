Toledo gets blown out by Appalachian State in Dollar General Bowl

The Toledo Rockets just couldn't get anything going against Appalachian State in the Dollar General Bowl, losing 34-0.

The Rockets were favored by a touchdown over Appalachian State in the 2017 Dollar General Bowl despite losing to the Mountaineers at last year’s Raycom Camellia Bowl.

The Rockets lost to Appalachian State 31-28 in that game.

It was a rare rematch for college football.

The Rockets won the MAC Championship for the first time since 2004 behind record-breaking quarterback, Senior Logan Woodside.

Woodside is UT’s all-time leader in career passing yards, TD passes and pass efficiency.

The Rockets have won 12 games in a season just twice in history in 1970 and 1971 when Rocket legend Chuck Ealey was quarterback.

This year’s team finished the season 11-3.

This was the Rockets third trip to Mobile.

This was the Rocket’s 17th bowl appearance.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.