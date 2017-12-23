Accused Ottawa County drug trafficker captured in Monroe County - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Accused Ottawa County drug trafficker captured in Monroe County

Amanda Cooper (Source: Sandusky Register) Amanda Cooper (Source: Sandusky Register)
MONROE, MI (WTOL) -

An Ohio woman accused of trafficking methamphetamine in Ottawa County was arrested by the Monroe County Sheriff on Saturday.

According to the Sandusky Register, Amanda Cooper has four open criminal cases in Ottawa County for multiple drug possession and drug trafficking charges.

Authorities allegedly found drugs in Cooper's car on multiple occasions and inside her house during a search.

It's believed that she's part of a trafficking group.

Cooper was taken to the Monroe County Jail to await an extradition hearing.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly