Humane Society rescues dozens of cats from "deplorable" Toledo home

The Toledo Area Humane Society is calling their day yesterday a “nightmare” after dozens of cats were found living in deplorable conditions.

Many of the cats are missing teeth or eyes.

According to a post on their Facebook page, a total of 24 cats had to be removed from a home in Toledo, with many more yet to be caught.

There were apparently so many cats living in the home that many are still in the walls and ceiling, afraid to come out.

The Humane Society says they will continue to visit the home until all of the cats are removed.

Click here if you want to donate to the Humane Society to help care for the cats.

The Humane Society also says they are in need of canned food since many of the cats have no teeth.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.