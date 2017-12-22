Call 11 for Action: Man says medical equipment supplier won't take calls after delivering wrong wheelchair

Are you interested in helping others with their consumer problems? Call 11 for Action can use your help.

Click here to e-mail the Call 11 for Action office with your consumer complaint.

Call 11 for Action at 419-255-2255 if you are the victim of a consumer scam, fraud, or rip off.

William McCallister says his wheelchair is too wide to get through the doorways in his house (Source: WTOL)

A WTOL 11 viewer needs a wheelchair after an accident but can't properly get around his home after it took a medical supply company weeks to get him a new one after his old one broke, so he got in touch with Call 11 for Action.

William McCallister was in a hit-and-run motorcycle accident seven years ago which causes him to still need a wheelchair today.

Right before Thanksgiving, McCallister had skin graft surgery on his foot, something he has had done many times since the accident, and will have to continue for the foreseeable future.

Not long after his most recent surgery, his original wheelchair suddenly broke, almost throwing him to the ground.

He knew he was supposed to be taking it easy, but without an immediate replacement he was forced to crawl around his own home.

The amount of time it took for the medical supply company Apria to deliver a replacement wheelchair was almost three weeks.

That chair only arrived after he reached out to his congresswoman, Marcy Kaptur of Toledo.

The trouble McCallister is facing now is the new wheelchair is wider than the old one and can't make it through the doorways in his home. That means in order to even go to the bathroom, he must risk further injury.

"Medicaid got me a chair that I can't use, but in the living room and the dining room. And then I have to get on the walker with this boot on with skin grafts on my foot. So you want to tear the skin grafts off of my foot that I just had put on to walk to the bathroom? This company is something else. I don't understand how they get away with it," said McCallister.

McCallister fears this is a vicious retaliation from Apria to make him suffer for going through alternate channels to get results.

“The original chair is twenty inches on the inside from arm to arm. This one's twenty-two and then you've got your hand grips out here," said McCallister. "I can't use the hand grips going through any door in this house and I told him that from the second he d ropped it off.”

The paperwork he signed when the chair was d ropped off is illegible. The ink, which is a very light gray, is printed on pink paper.

All that can be made out is McCallister’s signature.

Apria, the company that issued him the chair, refused to speak with us either in person or over the phone.

McCallister said that he’s failed to get a straight answer from them despite calling and waiting on hold daily since his original request was made back in November.

McCallister's podiatrist's office was more receptive and has agreed to work with our team here at WTOL to try and get this problem resolved.

Apria sent WTOL the following statement regaring the issue:

Apria utilizes fitting guidelines that clinically and appropriately determine wheelchair size for our patients. These guidelines includes the height and weight of a patient.

Apria’s average processing time is 7 to 10 business days for durable medical equipment (which includes a wheelchair) and we successfully service hundreds of wheelchair patients in the area without complaint.

The WTOL reporter stated that the replacement chair only arrived after the person in the news segment stated he reached out to his congresswoman, Marcy Kaptur. Without disclosing any specific information about Mr. McAllister, please be advised that Apria has not received any communication from Ms. Kaptur for any patients on Apria’s service, at least during the last three years (which is the tenure of our local branch management).

Apria’s standard practice is to take calls placed to our office. We do not refuse to take any calls.



We'll update you once this Call for Action can be called a success.



