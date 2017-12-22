TPD, TFD helping to save Christmas for east Toledo family who lost home to fire

The community is rallying around an East Toledo family who lost everything to a house fire early Thursday morning.

All seven got out safely, but they lost everything- including two dogs.

On Friday the Toledo Police Department d ropped off gifts for the children donated by members of the community.

Melissa Lesage, the mother of those 5 kids was shocked to hear the officers were donating gifts to her kids.

"I literally started crying. I'm like okay, okay. And then I guess the fire chief is taking me, my kids on a shopping trip tomorrow to get anything extra that we need," said Melissa.

The officers wanted to help make the holidays special for those kids.

"We just want the kids to feel normal again. Part of that is having toys, being happy about something. So yeah, it's critical to get back to that normalcy and if we can help the kids get back there then we're going to do that, said Lieutenant Kevin Braun.

