Former Sandusky Co. detective indicted for crimes relating to Heather Bogle investigation

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

A former detective with the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office has been indicted for a multitude of crimes by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, most of which relate to the Heather Bogle homicide investigation.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, Sean O’Connell, 53, of Fremont is facing charges relating to the investigation that include:

Three counts of Tampering with Evidence (third degree felony)

One count of Falsification (misdemeanor)

One count of Coercion (misdemeanor)

One count of Dereliction of Duty (misdemeanor)

One count of Obstructing Official Business (misdemeanor)

Another charge, Unauthorized Use of the Ohio Law Enforcement Gateway, a felony, relates to O’Connell's alleged access of a confidential database outside of a criminal investigation.

The case will prosecuted by the the Henry County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

The trial for Daniel Myers, who is accused of killing Heather Bogle, is set to begin in May 2018.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.