Former Sandusky Co. detective indicted for crimes relating to Heather Bogle investigation

Heather Bogle (Source: WTOL) Heather Bogle (Source: WTOL)

A former detective with the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office has been indicted for a multitude of crimes by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, most of which relate to the Heather Bogle homicide investigation.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, Sean O’Connell, 53, of Fremont is facing charges relating to the investigation that include:

  • Three counts of Tampering with Evidence (third degree felony)
  • One count of Falsification (misdemeanor)
  • One count of Coercion (misdemeanor)
  • One count of Dereliction of Duty (misdemeanor)
  • One count of Obstructing Official Business (misdemeanor)

Another charge, Unauthorized Use of the Ohio Law Enforcement Gateway, a felony, relates to O’Connell's alleged access of a confidential database outside of a criminal investigation.

The case will prosecuted by the the Henry County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

The trial for Daniel Myers, who is accused of killing Heather Bogle, is set to begin in May 2018.

