FIRST ALERT WEEKEND: Snow is Likely

The weekend is here and accumulating snow is likely.
Have you been dreaming of a White Christmas?
The best chance of snow will be from 2:00 PM to Midnight Sunday.
It will be cold enough for accumulation and roads may become snow covered
by as early as 4:00 PM. But first we have to get through Saturday...
Saturday 6:00 AM: rain and snow is moving in from the South.
Saturday 10:00 AM: a slushy snow continue across the area.
Temperatures will be near freezing so any snow should be partially melting on impact.
This slushy snow can make for slippery roads and sidewalks.
Saturday 2:00 PM: into the afternoon the chance of snow will move east quickly.
Travel plans to Cleveland or Columbus should be aware of the chance of snow.
Sunday 2:00 PM. It will be much colder Sunday. A chance of snow will move in
from east to west with snow in the Toledo area likely by 2:00 PM.
Accumulations will be likely through the afternoon into early Sunday night.
Snow total may reach 1-3" by midnight Sunday. It will be very cold into
Christmas morning with low temperatures in the teens. Little to no additional
accumulation should be expected on Christmas Day.
Happy Holidays to you and yours, Robert Shiels WTOL
