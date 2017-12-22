Police: Pizza driver robbed at gunpoint in north Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police: Pizza driver robbed at gunpoint in north Toledo

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo Police are investigating an aggravated robbery involving a pizza delivery driver.

Just before noon on Thursday, a Pizza Hut driver was making a delivery on Erie Street near Albany in north Toledo.

Police say when the driver was about to get out of his car, two men approached him.

One suspect allegedly hit the driver in the face with a gun and then took $54 in cash and ran away.

The driver had cuts to his lip and nose.

The suspects ran away.

