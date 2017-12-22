Police: Pizza driver robbed at gunpoint in north Toledo

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Toledo Police are investigating an aggravated robbery involving a pizza delivery driver.

Just before noon on Thursday, a Pizza Hut driver was making a delivery on Erie Street near Albany in north Toledo.

Police say when the driver was about to get out of his car, two men approached him.

One suspect allegedly hit the driver in the face with a gun and then took $54 in cash and ran away.

The driver had cuts to his lip and nose.

The suspects ran away.

