BG Hobby Lobby moving north to Airport Highway

The Hobby Lobby on Main Street in Bowling Green will soon have a new home.

The arts and crafts store is relocating to a new, larger building on Airport Highway just west of I-475, next to the Sears Outlet.

Store managers say they'll move the merchandise from store to store so there won’t be any 'closing' sales.

Managers say all current employees will be able to keep their jobs at the new location.

The store is expected to open in February.

