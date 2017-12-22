Martin Luther King Kitchen for the Poor serves more than food at annual Christmas party

Martin Luther King Kitchen for the Poor serves more than food at - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Those at Martin Luther King Kitchen for the Poor celebrated Christmas early on Thursday.

The folks there had their annual Christmas party which served more than just lunch.

Gifts were handed out and so were plenty of smiles.

The Kitchen has been feeding the hungry in central Toledo since 1969.

