Lucas Co. Sheriffs warn of local scam

The Lucas County Sheriff's office is warning the public about a scam.

Deputies said a woman got a call from someone claiming to be from the Sheriff's Office.

He didn't ask for money but he did demand the woman's address and told her she had to go somewhere to take care of a warrant.

Sheriffs say he goes by the of "Deputy Louis."

They also advise to never give out personal information over the phone and to just hang up.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.