TPS Deputy Superintendent arrested in Bowling Green

The Deputy Superintendent at TPS was arrested late Thursday night in Bowling Green and is being charged for driving under the influence.

TPS said in a statement that Brian Murphy is now on administrative leave.

Mr. Brian Murphy, Deputy Superintendent for Toledo Public Schools, has been placed on paid administrative leave as a result of an incident that occurred in Bowling Green, Ohio on December 21, 2017. He will remain on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Bowling green police said Murphy was coming down I-75 towards Bowling Green.

They said Toledo police had a crew on their way to the wood county justice center when they observed Mr. Murphy commit a few lane violations.

When he was pulled over, Murphy refused screening.

He then was arrested and is currently behind bars at the Wood County Justice Center.

He waived his right to appear in court and secured an attorney.

His driving privileges have been suspended for at least a month. When asked if he could drive to and from work, the judge said no.

His next court appearance will be January 3 at 8:30 a.m.

Drugs are not believed to be involved in the incident.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.