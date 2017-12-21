Toledo Rockets beat App. St. in bowling match

After a busy first full day, the Rockets then capped off their night meeting up with players from the Appalachian State Mountaineers to go bowling.

In years past, the team that won bowling night went on to win the bowl game 15 out of the last 18 times.

So while it’s for fun, at the end of the day, these athletes are competitors. Some of them, like Central Catholic grad Chris Norwood, took that to a whole new level.

“I’m a competitor,” Norwood said. “It’s us verse them. If you’re not competing, you need to go home.”

Throughout the match, Norwood was cheering on his teammates, showing his competitive spirit and sweating, a lot.

“I’m sweating because I’m into this game right now,” he said. “I can’t play football, so this is the best that I can do for my team right now, so I’m going to put my all into it.”

In addition to bowling, the teams also played various arcade games and went head-to-head in laser tag.

Then Thursday was the moment of truth. Would it be Toledo or App State coming away the bowling night winner?

Shortly after the Rockets arrived for their tour of the U.S.S. Alabama, a representative from the Dollar General Bowl presented Toledo with the bowling trophy.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.