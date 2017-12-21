Building renovation in downtown Findlay receives help through historic tax credit

A historic building in downtown Findlay will soon be renovated after being mostly vacant since the flood of 2007.

The Woodland building sits directly across the street from the Hancock County Xourthouse. A local developer will soon renovate the prime downtown property.

The total project will cost $1.2 million, but recently received a $232,000 historic building tax credit from the state.

That credit has now made it financially viable for the developer to go forward with their plan.

"This fits into our whole plan for downtown," said economic development director Tim Mayle. "It started five years ago when Marathon announced they were going to be headquartered here. And now you're starting to see physically what is happening with our downtown with the bumpouts and the midblock crossings. We're trying to fundamentally change how people and traffic move for this exact reason, for reinvestment in downtown."

With the tax incentive in place, construction on the first floor of the building will begin next year.

