Holidays a busy time for Dietsch Brothers in Findlay

For 80 years, Dietsch Brothers has served some of the best chocolate confections in the region.

A continuous stream of customers is a common sight at Dietsch Brothers, but this time of year, it is even more hectic than usual.

"It tastes wonderful. They have a lot of variety, especially when we have family coming back, then it's a treat to get it," said Maryanne Smith, who says she frequents Dietsch Brothers year round.

"They're friendly, they have good quality, good ice cream," Toledo resident Dean Diehl said. "That's tough to find."

Co-owner Jeff Dietsch says during the time between Halloween and Easter, they take on more employees in their store front and production to fill the high demand.

After Thanksgiving, most of their boxes are gift wrapped in house to be used as Christmas gifts locally and shipped to former Findlay residents around the world.

"Maybe a piece of home, you know it's a tradition," Dietsch said. "This is our 80th year in business, so a lot of families have grown up with our products."

And Dietsch has seen even bigger national attention recently, after Bette Midler tweeted their chocolate covered pretzels to be the best in the world to her 1.4 million followers.

"Well I'm sure my uncles and my father would never have thought the business would go to where it has when they started back in 1937." Dietsch said..

Dietsch Brothers will be closed on Christmas Day and the day after, so you only have three more days to get your holiday chocolate fix.

