Federal judge orders Laura-Lloyd Jenkins released from jail

A federal judge in Toledo ordered Laura Lloyd-Jenkins released from jail.

Lloyd-Jenkins appeared in federal court Thursday afternoon, where Judge James Knepp set a $70,000 bond.

Lloyd-Jenkins was arrested following a federal indictment in a child sex trafficking case involving her husband, Cordell Jenkins, and two others. Lloyd-Jenkins faces obstruction charges.

Court officials do not know if the Jenkins will be released Thursday. She is currently held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio in Stryker.

