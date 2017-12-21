Homebody Xtreme Fitness is offering deals just in time for those New Year's resolutions

Every Thursday is WTOL'S Deals Day.

Jeff de Groff from Homebody Xtreme Fitness is offering a deal right in time for the holidays and New Year's resolutions.

What are they offering? A $20 unlimited one month membership for new customers and a $30 unlimited one month membership for existing customers.

Anyone interested in these deals should go here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved