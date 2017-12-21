Days Inn robbed at gunpoint on Toledo's east side

Toledo police are searching for the man who robbed a hotel early Wednesday morning on Toledo's east side.

The robbery happened at the Days Inn located on the 1800 block of Miami Street.

The female clerk who was working at the time of incident said a white male in his 20's wearing a black and blue jacket, with a blue ski mask and black gloves, approached the counter.

That's when he handed her note demanding money while pointing a black pistol at her.

The clerk then put a total of $268.50 in a bag and handed it to the male subject. After he received the money, he fled the hotel on foot.

There were no reported injuries.

