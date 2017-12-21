Project Roadblock 2017

Around the holidays, it is especially important to remember the dangers of drinking and driving. To help combat drunk driving, WTOL 11 has teamed up with Hylant, Andrew Bucher, Ohio’s OVI attorney, Dave White Chevrolet and Gallon, Takacs, Boissoneault and Schaffer Co., LPA to support Project Roadblock, a special initiative from the Television Bureau of Advertising that promotes the “Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving” public service advertising campaign from the Ad Council and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Along with stations across the country, we’ll be donating airtime to run anti-drunk driving PSAs between December 26 and 31.

Stay safe out there. If you plan to drink, make a plan to get home safely. Make sure you have a cab company or ride-sharing app saved in your phone, or plan for someone in your group to be the designated sober driver. Remember, buzzed driving is drunk driving.

Thanks to Hylant, Andrew Bucher, Ohio’s OVI attorney, Dave White Chevrolet and Gallon, Takacs, Boissoneault and Schaffer Co., LPA for supporting this important initiative. You can follow us on Facebookand Twitter for more information and safe driving tips throughout the holiday season.

Visit the official site to learn more about what you can do to help prevent alcohol-related deaths this season.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved