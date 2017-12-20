Mom's House holds party for mothers, children, staff

A place in Toledo that helps low income single mothers is celebrating it's 25th year with a huge Christmas Party.

Mom's House helps single mothers graduate from high school. It also helps them attain a degree from either technical school or college.

Staff, young mothers and their children, along with special donors, celebrated the lives of the young families who work so hard for a better future.

"We really focus on essential needs for the holiday's, along with some toys and gifts because we want to make sure that their needs are met," Christina Rodriguez of Mom's House said.

Mom's House says they are still accepting donations for the holidays.

