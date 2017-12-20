Part of Temperance Road closed following apparent chemical spill

Monroe County officials closed off Temperance Road between Lewis and Crabb Roads for a few hours while they investigated what appeared to be a chemical spill.

According to Monroe News, the Bedford Township Fire Department, Monroe County EMD, and EPA all responded to the scene.

Monroe News says authorities had difficulty identifying the chemical because of underground pipelines.

Authorities did not evacuate the area.

Monroe News says the situation is 'contained,' but firefighters are continuing to monitor the situation.

