Toledo LGBT nightclub announces its closing Thursday

Bretz Nightclub announced to its customers Wednesday that new owners will take over the club.

According to a post on Facebook, the last night under current ownership will be Thursday with the new owners taking over on Friday.

Opened in 1987, Bretz has been a gathering place for Toledo's LGBT community and one of the city's most popular gay clubs.

Bretz still has their Facebook active, but their website is down.

The club opens at 10 p.m. Thursday for its last night.

