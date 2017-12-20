Anthony Wayne senior signs with Air Force Academy

An Anthony Wayne High school football player will soon be embarking on a new journey to not only serve his passion, but also his country.

Cole Ragan, 17, signed his letter of intent to join the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Ragan says he's loved football since he was a kid and his dream has always been to play in college.

"My grandpa served in Vietnam, and so I've always grown up with him," said Ragan. "I've always had a huge work ethic, and just trying to work for everything I get."

Ragan, receiving an offer from the US Air Force Academy was a dream come true. He says he knew right when he visited that that was the place for him. Ragan's family, friends and coach were right by his side Wednesday as he signed his letter of intent.

"He's a tremendous worker, he's a great leader for us," said Andy Brungard, Ragan's Coach.

Ragan said he admired the honor and courage instilled within service members, traits his parents say their son embodies just as much.

"He has a huge sense of family and loyalty to his team his friends his family," said Rachelle Ragan, Ragan's mother.

"The moment you get down on yourself, you would think you cant do it," Cole said, "that's when a lot of people quit. But if you really wanna persevere you gotta keep working hard."

There were several other northwest Ohio players signing early.

Brian Dooley from St. John's announced he will play for Eastern Michigan while Dallas Gant announced his intention to join the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Central Catholic star Dallas Fields announced his intention to play for Miami (OH). Demarko Craig signed his letter to Youngstown State University.

