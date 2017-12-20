Community Christmas helps more than 700 families in Sandusky County

Hundreds of Sandusky County families received some extra help in celebrating Christmas Wednesday.

The annual Community Christmas handed out toys, clothes and food for nearly 750 families at Terra State Community College.

The event, held by the United Way of Sandusky County and Toys for Tots, connects local organizations directly with a family in need.

Families apply in advance. Businesses then buy toys and clothes that those families could otherwise not afford.

"For us, it's important for the donors to know that they have a way to give back to the community. And also to make sure that everybody is enjoying a meal, hopefully together with their family and celebrating the season," said Abby Slemmer, Executive Director of the united Way of Sandusky County.

The open application for the Community Christmas runs from October to early December.

