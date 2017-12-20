Program in Seneca County helps pregnant women quit smoking

A program in Seneca County working to help pregnant women quite smoking is now in its second year.

The program "Moms Quit For 2" began last October at the Seneca County General Health District and so far has worked with 18 pregnant women who want to quite smoking.

It's a one on one counseling program that holds four prenatal sessions explaining the risks related to smoking while pregnant, and the dangers of second hand smoke on children.

Also, the women have shorter sessions every month after their babies are born. The women blow into a breathalyzer to prove they are cigarette free, and in return receive vouchers for free diapers.

The hope is the program can act as a support system for these women to kick an unhealthy and addictive habit.

"Pregnancy is a stressful time in somebody's life. And so that makes it sometimes even harder too to quit smoking," said Tonya Harris, a registered nurse with the Seneca County General Health District. "But that is what we're here for. We're here to help pregnant women quit smoking, and in doing that they can get free diaper vouchers to help their babies as well."

To sign up for this program, you can contact the Seneca County General Health District by calling 419-447-3691

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.