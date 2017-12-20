ProMedica Toledo Hospital to utilize 'revolutionary' technology for brain surgery

ProMedica Toledo Hospital is putting state-of-the-art technology to use to help save lives.

The hospital now offers brain and spine surgery using the new BrightMatter™ technology.

The technology acts as a sort of GPS system for brain surgery.

"I mean this is revolutionary. This is is something that, you know, we've been dreaming about," neurosurgeon Dr. Kevin Reinard said. "It allows us as surgeons to navigate around the brain like we've never been able to before. We can get the tumors that can be inoperable. We can take those out safely now. Patients recover better and can go home sooner."

ProMedica Toledo Hospital is the first in the state to utilize the new technology.

