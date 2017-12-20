Nearly 3,000 First Energy customers in Lucas County without power

Nearly 3,000 First Energy customers in Lucas County are without power.

The largest outage is in west Toledo near Crawford Avenue and Bennett Road.

First Energy spokesman Chris Eck in Akron says a primary line failed at Gramercy and Santa Monica. He says First Energy Engineers have begun the process of rerouting service to customers who don’t have power.

He says some customers have been restored, another group will get power around 4 p.m.

Eck all customer's power should be restored by 8 p.m.

