Elf on the Shelf spotted on local school's rooftop

Some students in the area spotted a Christmas figure on the roof on their school Wednesday morning, but it wasn't the big jolly guy dressed in red.

The figure that students at Trinity Lutheran Church and School spotted was the Elf on the Shelf.

Jim Landskroener, the principal of Trinity Lutheran Church and School, decided to climb to the top of the school's roof and put on a show as the kids walked into school this morning.

Seeing the students' faces light up, prompted Landskroener to get festive.

"The kids looking up and just the giggles on their face and the parents' smile's, we're a family here, we have lots of fun here at Trinity as well as learning a lot," said Landskroener.

He added that one of his former students put him up to the challenge.

