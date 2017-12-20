Local students learn special message about kindness

Students Pull Prairie Intermediate School headed to a local theater to learn an important message.

This week nearly 900 fifth and sixth graders from the Perrysburg district were taken to the theater to grab some popcorn and settled to watch the movie "Wonder."

The movie which is based off a book, teaches a lesson educators feel is important enough for kids to see. Rather than a message of anti-bullying, it teaches kids to simply be kind.

"We're working hard to creating the culture of kindness, supporting each other and encouraging each other," explained Chris Harper with Pull Prairie Intermediate School. "Many kids have read the book and the message in this movie is all about excepting others, being kind and understanding are words and actions and how they heavily impact others."

Money from a school fundraiser made the trip possible.

The funds were used to pay for a portion of the admission and snacks for all the students.

