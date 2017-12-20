Maumee man charged 10 felonies after white nationalist rally - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Maumee man charged 10 felonies after white nationalist rally

Charlottesville, VA (WTOL) -

A Maumee man has been formally charged with ten felonies which includes first degree murder.

James Fields is accused of driving into a crowd  protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

One woman died in the incident.

A judge upgraded his charges from second degree murder to first degree last week.

