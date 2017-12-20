Man dies from injuries after hit with sandbag on I-75, teens charged with murder

Four teens have been charged with murder after a man died after a sandbag was thrown through the windshield of the car while he was riding passenger, Tuesday evening.

Toledo Police said three 14-year-olds and one 13-year-old allegedly threw the sandbag and other items from the Indiana Avenue overpass onto I-75 around 10 p.m.

One of those sandbags flew threw a vehicle's windshield and struck 22-year-old Marquise Byrd, of Warren, Michigan. Police do not know how much the sandbags weighed.

According to Toledo police, the driver was the one who reported the incident.

Byrd was treated at the scene by first responders and was later transported to St. Vincent's Hospital.

Police were looking for witnesses when they spotted the four teens coming from the area where the incident happened.

"Other cars were hit by objects thrown off by these youth last night and so vandalism charges will also be coming," Lucas County prosecutor Lori Olander said.

Police believe the youths also threw rocks. They do not know how many cars were damaged in the incident.

The four suspects are all also facing felony vehicular vandalism and misdemeanor vehicular vandalism.

This is the 39th homicide this year for Toledo.

The teens will be back in court on December 27. It is unlikely the teens will be charged as adults.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.