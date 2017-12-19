I-75 closed at Collingwood Blvd., TPD says vehicles hit by debris

Toledo police closed southbound lanes on I-75 at the Collingwood Blvd. exit due to a crash.

Police say there were reports of someone throwing debris off a bridge. They say they also have reports of cars being damaged by debris.

There is also a crash less than a mile away on I-75 SB near the Anthony Wayne Trail. While police did not specify if the crashes are related, police did say they are investigating both crashes as one incident.

Police did confirm at least one person was injured in the crash at Collingwood Blvd.

