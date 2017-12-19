Dozens of flu hospitalizations confirmed in Lucas County

Health officials in Lucas County have confirmed 30 flu hospitalizations since August.

They say flu season began a little earlier this year, but every year is different depending on vaccinations and vaccination rates.

There were 138 cases in the 2014-2015 season, followed by fewer than 10 after that.

Officials say it is important to stay healthy when traveling this holiday season, including washing your hands and getting plenty of rest.

"If you're sick, you should be looking at staying at home from school or work getting your vaccination," Eric Zgodzinski of the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department said. "I know there's been a lot of talk about the vaccination being ineffective whatever the story line was at that point in time. But again it's important to be vaccinated because there's other strains in that vaccine that you could be protected against."

Flu symptoms include muscle aches, chills, fever and cough. Zgodzinski says you should contact your doctor if you have any of these symptoms.

