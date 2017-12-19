Monroe County Health Department Extends Hepatitis A Walk-In Clinic

Monroe County health officials are still calling on people people who recently ate at the Tim Hortons located at 404 South Monroe Street to get the Hepatitis A vaccine.

The Monroe County Health Department confirmed last week that an employee at the restaurant tested positive for the virus.

"The restaurant we're talking about, Tim Hortons on Monroe Street in Monroe, did everything possible," Kim Comerzan of the Monroe County Health Department said. "They were one-hundred percent, you know, responsive to us."

The vaccine clinics now run through this Friday. Anyone who is pregnant and infants under one-year-old are ineligible for the vaccination.

The clinics started last Tuesday, but were extended because more people were requesting the vaccine. Health officials say hundreds of people showed up last week. That has since tapered off.

"The numbers have decreased so we're seeing fewer people that tells me we've gotten to a lot of people that were potentially exposed," Comerzan said.

If you ate or drank at the Tim Hortons between November 21st and December 8th, the health department encourages you to get vaccinated. Health officials say it is easy, simple and safe.

Romy Kelley lives in Monroe County and decided to get vaccinated.

"I take care of older people, so I wanted to come make sure I got vaccinated because I did have Tim Hortons between the time being and my cousin," Kelley said. "And so I just wanted to make sure everything was good."

Health officials in southeast Michigan have been working to combat the Hepatitis A outbreak since August of 2016. Since then, there have been 10 confirmed cases in Monroe County.

"We're in the process of investigating one, but it's not a confirmed case right now," Comerzan said.

Clinic hours are from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

