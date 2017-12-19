Whittington Group Realty opens location in central Toledo

Another small business opened in the Glass City Tuesday.

Whittington Group Realty had a ribbon cutting Tuesday afternoon for their new place in central Toledo.

Mayor Paula-Hicks Hudson was there for the ribbon cutting and comments on the importance of small businesses to the community.

The African-American owned and operated business has been in the area for 20 years.

"Well we are excited about the fact that we actually have the opportunity to be in the community," Emory Whittington of Whittington Group Realty said. "And now individuals can come to our brick and mortar and actually see that we are here. They can come in with questions. And we have things going on in 2018 and a great partnership with the community."

The new location is on North Westwood Avenue.

