Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Center holds annual model train setup

For the 23rd year, the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Center in Fremont is holding their Hayes Train Special.

The annual event features a Christmas-themed model train display.

Volunteers spend several weeks setting up the train layout and filling it with Christmas decor.

The Hayes center is also hosting a special exhibit called Ice for Everybody, which show cases the history of the pre-refrigeration ice industry.

Visitors can also take a sleigh ride around Speigel Grove until New Years Eve.

