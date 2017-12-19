New, free library opens outside BG elementary school

There is a new library at Kenwood Elementary in Bowling Green, but it is not actually inside the school.

Little Free Library sits outside the school's front door, but it is not a conventional library with check outs and late fees.

The library encourages anyone to either donate a book or take a book to read in the mission to spread literacy and knowledge throughout the community,

"It's free. It provides access to anyone in the community who wants come out, to checkout a book, grab a book, drop off a book," parent Christen Englebrecht said. "People around here, maybe they cant get to the public library on one day and they say, 'Hey! Let's just walk over to the Little Free Library, see what's in there."

Bowling Green's Little Free Library is one of hundreds throughout the world.

