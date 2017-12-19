Semi driver okay after truck rolled over

A semi rollover accident slowed some traffic down Tuesday morning.

A semi-truck hauling scrap metal tipped over exiting 75 to southbound to I-280 just before 10 a.m.

The driver didn't get pinned in the wreck, but was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

That ramp is still closed at this time

