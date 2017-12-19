County Clerk of Courts to offer Sandusky County Sheriffs money

More money is headed to Sandusky County Sheriffs.

The County Clerk of Courts is giving the department more than $500.

This is made up of money from county titles and vehicle title processing.

The Sheriff said he requested more money following budget cuts earlier this year. He said this money will make it easier for his department to serve the public.

"Everyone needs to work together, it's what we're elected to do, we're elected to serve the citizens of Sandusky County, and I think we're doing it as fiscally responsible and the best we can right now with this cooperation," said the Sandusky County Sheriff, Chris Hilton.

Hilton said with the money, he plans to buy new equipment like cruisers, body cameras, and portable radios. In addition he would also like to hire his 17th road deputy.

