Christmas Snow Chance & Arctic Cold!

Enjoy the mild and dry weather the next several days, snow chances return just in time for Christmas ahead of the next major outbreak of cold air. How cold will next week turn?

Temperatures will plunge through Christmas day, possibly delivering wind chills below zero by Tuesday of next week. Highs will likely be in the 20s for most of the week.

Does the arrival of this cold air mean a White Christmas? Models still suggest light snow showers on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. However, the pure definition of a "White Christmas" is 1" of snow on the ground by Christmas morning. That is unlikely, but still possible for some. Chances may be around 30% for most areas.

Snow will continue to be possible on Christmas Day with light accumulations along with the surge of colder Arctic air. Be alert for travel conditions, especially late in the day on Christmas to become slippery and icy.





Two more First Alert Days continue into next week for the harsh chill and more accumulating snow chances!





